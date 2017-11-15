Ka-Blam! (CBLUAHM!!)

First thing - please, for the sake of yourself and everyone you hold dear, please, DO NOT PANIC!! I have some really hard news to share, but panic does not help anything. We can – and will - get through this together if we keep our cool and employ the enormously awesome neocortices that God/evolution (to your taste) has bestowed upon us.

Okay, here's the news and yes, it's a shocking and TOTALLY out-of-the-blue surprise, so prepare yourself: Fifteen thousand of the world’s top scientists have issued an official and dire “Warning To Humanity” that goes something like this: If humans do not drastically curtail fossil fuel use then, there will be “CATASTROPHIC BIODIVERSITY LOSS AND UNTOLD AMOUNTS OF HUMAN MISERY." (CBLUAHM!! for short)

(Just quickly, before we move on to the content of their message – You’d think those darn scientists would have noticed all of this earlier, everything being so dire and all, I mean, wouldn’t you? Here we all are, going about our lives, assuming everything is just fine like always and – Hello, scientists! – if you could have issued a warning of some kind, any kind, even a few years earlier, I’m sure that we, the informed and engaged citizenry, would have jumped into action lickety-split. Our track record, I think, speaks for itself!)

Anyway…WOW!!! I know, wtf, right? omg! Who knew?? Who saw this coming?? I mean....CBLUAHM!!

Okay...steady now. Breathe, let’s all take a deep cleansing breath. That's it. Before we just hole up in a corner and go catatonic (I mean, who wouldn't, amirite?) here’s the good news...WE GOT THIS! I mean, we're freakin’ human beings; the smartest, bestest, most top-of-the-pyramid thing that ever happened to Earth; made in the very image of the Big Guy himself!

So, what’s the plan? How do we see our way through? Here, in a sort of “read between the lines” analysis, is what has to happen. Yes, admittedly, the following course of action leans a bit toward the intense side but, I mean....CBLUAHM!!, so we’ll do what we gotta do, amirite???? I just know you're all gonna be onboard!

1) Stop having kids. I mean, like, right now. If you're between 18 and 47, cancel that candlelight dinner tonight. Then - and, yes, this is kind of a tough one - we gotta reduce human population by about 5 billion or so, subject, of course, to futher revision. About 2.6 bil just might be a workable situation.

So....lottery time! No preferential treatment for the rich, beautiful, young, etc. One big random drawing - don't sweat, we can make sure the actual culling is quick and painless (and just think of the levels of soil enrichment that will follow!)

And now for the bad news! Ha, no, just kidding, this step is actually the biggest bummer part of the plan by far!

2) Redistribute income. Ouch!!! Yeah, capitalism had a nice ride but it’s delivered us to the brink of CBLUAHM!!, so it's gotta go! (amirite???). Everyone gets a subsistence level of food, clothing, shelter, medical care in perpetuity.

"But, wait, what about the lazy and selfish types? - I ain't gonna work while they sit around on their a$$es!" Yeah, well, as challenging as that possibility may be, we're gonna have to work it out, because...you know... untold human misery and so forth.

"But, wait, distributed income levels lead to horrible, brutal dictators and a lack of high quality art!" See Above.

3) Live in extended clans and tribal groups and treat animals and plants as if they are actually...you know....living beings.

This is not necessarily "mandatory", but it's worked for many thousands of years for peoples throughout the world (until, for the most part, they were annihilated/assimilated by peoples who no longer lived in this manner), so, what the heck, why not give it a try? You might even find that having eagles and beavers and wolves around is kind of cool; even the apex predators - adds a bit of spicy alertness to the experience of being a homo sapiens!

And....guess what?....we can even incorporate some of the individual rights around gender, race, etc. that have been achieved in the modern world to the whole old-school tribal thing if we'd like.

WHEW!!!! What a relief, huh? Even though the news we got today is shocking and upsetting beyond belief and will obviously grind our normal way of life to a quick halt, there is a path forward on which humans are not suffering in ways that many of us cannot begin to imagine and where animals and plants and trees and rivers are not simply being exterminated with as little consideration as if they were CGI.