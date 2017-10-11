Kai Wachi Releases Phenomenal "Die Young" EP on Kannibalen Records

Good God, the gents over at Kannibalen Records are at it again. Like the fictional virus from which the label draws its name, the artists they of Kannibalen are growing at an astounding rate. With today’s release of Kai Wachi’s Die Young EP it’s obvious why: their roster is stacked with forward-thinking artists who know how to keep things unique. In an industry saturated with cookie-cutter bass music, the five track Die Young EP is a breath of fresh air. Blending a number of genres, Kai Wachi’s release is a display of how far the young producer has come. Not to take away from his previous releases, but there’s something even more mature, refined, and complex about his production in this collection that makes it stand out above the rest.

From the moment the dark strings hit in “GTFU,” the EP’s opening track, you can tell there’s something different about Kai Wachi’s orchestration. The deep cello notes are quickly accompanied by atmospheric churning, before dropping out to reveal airy, plucked strings and a glitchy swell in the background. This takes a sharp turn to a driving synth-led crescendo, accentuated by sirens that build and build before shattering to a digital voice saying “get the f*ck up.” The drop itself is a hard shift in a completely different direction that takes a half-time approach in stark contrast to the pulsating that got us here. The intensity breaks away as quickly as it arrived, and a very soft and ambient interlude takes center stage. “GTFU” is a brilliant introduction to the EP that takes us through a perfect display of Kai Wachi’s broad spectrum of talent. It’s a trip through a number of styles that eases us into the release with just the right sprinkling of filthy bass to prepare us for what’s to come.

The third track of four on the EP is “LUVSICK” ft. Ylti; a brilliant mixture of heavy-hitting grimy bass and emotional, orchestral trap. The rhythmic vocals of Ylti play perfectly with Kai Wachi’s piano-heavy production. Once again displaying his ability to fluidly shift styles from one to the next without sacrificing continuity. The production is layered and mixed to present multiple leads from pianos, synths, strings, and later in the track what I can only guess must be the traditional chinese stringed instrument of a Pipa. The latter adding a phenomenal level of traditional East Asian flair to the final portion of “LUVSICK.”

Kai Wachi is currently on tour as direct support to Kannibalen founders Black Tiger Sex Machine, and I can only imagine that in conjunction with this release, the live shows will only bolster his already growing fan base. I’m truly excited to see what else Kai has in store for us as his repertoire grows, and where his production will excel in the future.