CNN Reporter Kaitlan Collins Apologizes For Past Gay Slurs On Twitter

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images Kaitlan Collins, pictured in August, has apologized for tweets she posted back in college.

CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins apologized Sunday for anti-gay slurs she made on Twitter as a college student.

The conservative LGBTQ group Log Cabin Republicans resurfaced messages from 2011 in which Collins used the word “fag” and questioned whether she wanted to room with a lesbian, according to several outlets.

“It was immature but it doesn’t represent the way I feel at all,” Collins, who attended the University of Alabama, wrote on Twitter.

When I was in college, I used ignorant language in a few tweets to my friends. It was immature but it doesn’t represent the way I feel at all. I regret it and apologize. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 7, 2018

Log Cabin Republicans posted screengrabs of the tweets earlier, prompting some backlash and debate about the unearthing of old tweets.

CNN vice president of communications Matt Dornic, who identified himself as gay, said on Twitter he was “disappointed” that Collins used an offensive word, but accepted her apology.

I’m a proud gay man. And I am a proud friend of @kaitlancollins. Tho I’m disappointed that she ever used the word (even as an immature college kid), I can say with certainty it doesn’t reflect her feelings toward the LGBTQ community. She’s apologized and I accept that. — Matt Dornic (@mdornic) October 7, 2018