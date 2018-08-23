Kaley Cuoco Says She's 'Drowning In Tears' Over 'The Big Bang Theory' Ending

“This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets,” Cuoco wrote on Instagram just after the news broke Wednesday. “No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two. Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet.”

She thanked the cast, crew and co-creators of the show and told fans, “We are goin out with a bang.”

A post shared by @normancook on Aug 22, 2018 at 1:27pm PDT

The show will end after a 279-episode, 12-season run, which makes it the longest-running multicamera series in history, according to a statement from CBS, Chuck Lorre Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons,” the statement said. “We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”

Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS Entertainment, indicated at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour this month that he wanted the show to run for much longer.

“As long as we can go ― 20 years. I hope to have it as long as we can,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Mayim Bialik, a star on the sitcom, told HuffPost at Build Series earlier this year that she felt the show had a few more seasons in it as well.