07/01/2018

Kaley Cuoco Marries Equestrian Karl Cook In Romantic Ceremony

The pair said "I do" at a venue with horse stables in Southern California.
By Rebecca Shapiro

Actress Kaley Cuoco and fiance Karl Cook, a professional equestrian, tied the knot on Saturday in a romantic ceremony held in Southern California. 

Cuoco, who became engaged to Cook in November, posted photos from the wedding to Instagram on Sunday with the caption “Legally KCSQUARED.” The horse-enthusiasts posed for photographs among stables at a venue near San Diego, People magazine confirmed

The actress wore a custom Reem Actress dress and matching cape for the ceremony before changing into a Tadashi Shoji white lace jumpsuit for the reception, according to USA Today.

The couple reportedly started dating in April 2016 after meeting at a horse show. The 32-year-old “Big Bang Theory” star was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting. Her divorce from him after 21 months of marriage was finalized in May 2016.

“I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again,” Cuoco said in last month’s issue of Cosmopolitan. “My ex ruined that word for me. I married someone the first time who completely changed.”

“I knew I just had to be patient,” she continued. “I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl.”

Cuoco and Cook got engaged late last year.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Cook, 27, shared a photograph from their nuptials on Sunday after what he called “the greatest night of my life marrying the love of my life!”

A fan page on Instagram devoted to Cuoco posted videos of the couple reciting their vows at the wedding ceremony, which was officiated by the bride’s sister. 

Rebecca Shapiro
Senior Editor, HuffPost
