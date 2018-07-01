Kaley Cuoco Marries Equestrian Karl Cook In Romantic Ceremony

Actress Kaley Cuoco and fiance Karl Cook, a professional equestrian, tied the knot on Saturday in a romantic ceremony held in Southern California.

Cuoco, who became engaged to Cook in November, posted photos from the wedding to Instagram on Sunday with the caption “Legally KCSQUARED.” The horse-enthusiasts posed for photographs among stables at a venue near San Diego, People magazine confirmed.

The actress wore a custom Reem Actress dress and matching cape for the ceremony before changing into a Tadashi Shoji white lace jumpsuit for the reception, according to USA Today.

The couple reportedly started dating in April 2016 after meeting at a horse show. The 32-year-old “Big Bang Theory” star was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting. Her divorce from him after 21 months of marriage was finalized in May 2016.

“I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again,” Cuoco said in last month’s issue of Cosmopolitan. “My ex ruined that word for me. I married someone the first time who completely changed.”

“I knew I just had to be patient,” she continued. “I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl.”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Cuoco and Cook got engaged late last year.

Cook, 27, shared a photograph from their nuptials on Sunday after what he called “the greatest night of my life marrying the love of my life!”

A fan page on Instagram devoted to Cuoco posted videos of the couple reciting their vows at the wedding ceremony, which was officiated by the bride’s sister.