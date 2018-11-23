Kaley Cuoco Spends Thanksgiving Trying To Help Baby Seal

Kaley Cuoco took some time out of her Thanksgiving celebrations to try to aid a young seal that appeared to be in distress.

The “Big Bang Theory” star said in an Instagram post Thursday that she and husband Karl Cook were at his family’s beach house in California when she “came across a baby seal who was obviously lost and in pain.”

She called the hotline for the Santa Barbara-based Channel Island Marine & Wildlife Institute, and though she worried no one would be able to respond because of the holiday, multiple volunteers came to the beach.

“I’m thankful these gracious people left their thanksgiving plans to help an animal in need,” Cuoco wrote in the post, which included a video showing the seal and the volunteers.

Unfortunately, volunteers were unable to attempt a rescue that day due to the sun setting and the seal’s location on the rocks, CIMWI director Ruth Dover told HuffPost in an email. Dover added that several people on the beach said they would call the nonprofit group if the seal was still there Friday morning, but so far CIMWI had not received any reports.

“We have volunteers on the ready to respond if the pup shows back up as well as to respond to any other reports of stranded marine mammals in Santa Barbara or Ventura counties,” Dover said.

The group’s website makes it clear that Cuoco did the right thing by calling in experts rather than attempting to intervene herself. CIMWI’s guide on helping stranded marine mammals notes that laypeople who see a wild animal they think needs help should keep a safe distance and note the animal’s physical condition, characteristics and location, and then call for aid.

Fans of Cuoco probably won’t be surprised she went out of her way to help a critter in need. The animal-loving star has numerous pets ― including an Insta-famous rabbit, Simon ― and has supported multiple animal advocacy groups.

Amanda Edwards via Getty Images Kaley Cuoco, pictured at the 8th Annual Stand Up for Pits event at the Hollywood Improv Comedy Club, is known for supporting animal advocacy causes.