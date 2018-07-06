ENTERTAINMENT
Kaley Cuoco Undergoes Shoulder Surgery For Her 'Honeymoon'

Leave it to "The Big Bang Theory" star to keep us laughing despite her pain.
By Ron Dicker

This could be a funny sitcom plot: Glamorous TV star has honeymoon derailed by shoulder surgery.

Only it appeared to happen for real to “Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco ― and she’s still generating laughs from it.

The actress revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday that she underwent the procedure just days after marrying Karl Cook last Saturday.

“When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol,” she wrote with a photo that showed her in a hospital bed looking miserable while her new hubby mugs for the selfie.

Cook provided more hilarious evidence of Cuoco’s recovery on his own Instagram, posting a video of her “snoring like a distressed walrus” on their ”#shouldersurgeryhoneymoon” ....

He also teased Cuoco’s “honeymoon glow” in another portrait of misery.

So the honeymoon’s over ― for now.

