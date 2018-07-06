Kaley Cuoco Undergoes Shoulder Surgery For Her 'Honeymoon'

This could be a funny sitcom plot: Glamorous TV star has honeymoon derailed by shoulder surgery.

Only it appeared to happen for real to “Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco ― and she’s still generating laughs from it.

The actress revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday that she underwent the procedure just days after marrying Karl Cook last Saturday.

“When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol,” she wrote with a photo that showed her in a hospital bed looking miserable while her new hubby mugs for the selfie.

A post shared by @normancook on Jul 5, 2018 at 12:51pm PDT

Cook provided more hilarious evidence of Cuoco’s recovery on his own Instagram, posting a video of her “snoring like a distressed walrus” on their ”#shouldersurgeryhoneymoon” ....

A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Jul 5, 2018 at 1:38pm PDT

He also teased Cuoco’s “honeymoon glow” in another portrait of misery.

A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Jul 5, 2018 at 1:12pm PDT