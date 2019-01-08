Kamala Harris Calls Border Wall Crisis An Emergency Of Trump's Own Creation

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that “it’s just simply not true” that Democrats are ignoring a crisis at the border, as President Donald Trump has claimed during the government shutdown.

Democrats in both the House and Senate voted for bills to fund the government, she noted on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” But Trump is “holding it up” and causing thousands of workers to go without pay for with his “vanity project,” the border wall, Harris said.

“It’s an emergency of his own creation,” she told host George Stephanopoulos.

There was a bipartisan effort out of the House and Senate to fund the government, and the president is holding it up because of his vanity wall project, all at the expense of taxpayers and hundreds of thousands of workers. It’s an emergency of his own creation. pic.twitter.com/uu2SwO4Z3b — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 8, 2019

Trump is slated to deliver a national address on Tuesday night, day 18 of the government shutdown. He told reporters on Sunday that he might declare a national emergency to secure money for his border wall.

Harris said there is no question there will be litigation if he does.

“If he declares an emergency, I think we will see the checks and balances kick in, in particular through the courts,” she said, emphasizing the power held within the branches of government outside the president’s office.

On Monday night, Harris called for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to allow a vote on bills to reopen the government.

The longest government shutdown was in 1995-1996 and lasted 21 days.



We’re on day 17. Enough. The House passed two bills to reopen the government. McConnell must bring them to the floor so we can get federal employees back to work. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 8, 2019

Some federal workers are struggling to pay the bills as they await their paychecks, as she noted.

“When you’re struggling to make ends meet because you’re living paycheck to paycheck, have bills that are due, rent to pay, and kids to feed, you can’t afford to have even one paycheck come late,” Harris wrote on Twitter. “That’s the reality for countless federal employees right now.”