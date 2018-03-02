Kamala Harris And Yvette Clarke Call For Capitol Honor For Shirley Chisholm

“Shirley Chisholm deserves a permanent place among other defining figures in the Capitol,” Clarke tweeted on Tuesday. “Representation matters.”

Shirley Chisholm deserves a permanent place among other defining figures in the Capitol. Representation matters. My sister-colleague, @SenKamalaHarris, and I are going to make sure it happens. #ChisholminUSCapitol https://t.co/aluXHXScuj — Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) February 28, 2018

Multiple Democratic senators are already co-sponsoring the measure, including Cory Booker (N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), Tim Kaine (Va.) and Elizabeth Warren (Mass.). Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is also on board. The bill would direct the Joint Committee on the Library to enter into an agreement to obtain a statue within five years of the bill’s passage.

On the heels of Black History Month and at the beginning of Women’s History Month, Chisholm is perhaps the perfect candidate for the honor. Over her groundbreaking political career, she became the first black candidate for a major party’s presidential nomination and the first woman to run for the Democratic Party’s nomination. She served seven terms in the House from 1969 to 1983