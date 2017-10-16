Kamen Rider Korner: Pop Culture Renegades' Kamen Rider: Build Aftershow

The side project of Geek News YouTube channel That Hashtag Show, Pop Culture Renegades has just been starting to re-upload live streams on the channel. And one of the first ones they started with is Kamen Rider Korner, which is covering the new season Of Kamen Rider Build.
Now they are reviewing episode 7 this upcoming Sunday, and last night they reviewed episode 6, and I’m so excited to see this stream every week as the entire season will be talked about.
