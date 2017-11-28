“This shirt really helped my husband bond with our baby. We started referring to it as the ‘dad womb’ because our baby really liked the closeness and being able to go everywhere with him.” — Amazon reviewer immortelle

“Love having our little nugget nestled in so snugly while I can soothe and comfort her while making some lunch for mom.” — Amazon reviewer PJ Goodwin

“It calms my newborn when I tuck him in the front pouch. They feel warm and cozy! You can then do every day things around the house.” — Amazon reviewer Scott Skinner