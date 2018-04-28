Kanye And T.I. Debate Trump And MAGA On New Track

Kanye:

I feel an obligation to show people new ideas

And if you wanna hear ‘em, there go two right here

Make America Great Again had a negative reception

I took it, wore it, rocked it, gave it a new direction

Added empathy, care and love and affection

And y’all simply questionin’ my methods

T.I:

What you willin’ to lose for the point to be proved?

This shit is stubborn, selfish, bullheaded, even for you

You wore a dusty ass hat to represent the same views

As white supremacy, man, we expect better from you

All them times you sounded crazy, we defended you, homie

Not just to be let down when we depend on you, homie

That’s why it’s important to know what direction you’re goin’ now

’Cause everything that you built can be destroyed and torn down