Kanye West will appear on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, but before he kicks off the show’s 44th season with host Adam Driver, he’s apparently entering a new phase in his career.

On Twitter Saturday afternoon, West announced that “the being formally known as Kanye West” is now called “YE.”

“Ye” was the name of West’s last record, his eighth studio album, which came out June 1. And this will be West’s eighth appearance on the show, including the “SNL” 40th anniversary show.