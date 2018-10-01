Kanye West Calls For Repeal Of Amendment That Abolished Slavery

Kanye West on Sunday called for abolishing the constitutional amendment that outlawed slavery, prompting some celebrities to suggest the rapper had been emancipated from his senses.

Following his pro-Donald Trump speech on “Saturday Night Live,” a MAGA-hat-wearing West tweeted a convoluted message that included a plea against the outsourcing of jobs and, curiously, a call to “abolish” the 13th Amendment. That’s the one that outlaws slavery and involuntary servitude.

this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love pic.twitter.com/a15WqI8zgu — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

Some high-profile people responded, including “Captain America” Chris Evans.

There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying. https://t.co/4jCFwB4T5U — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 30, 2018

The 13th ammendment abolished slavery. Re-upping this from the last time: @ye is truly an idiot. Message sent with distaste for idiocy. https://t.co/d0BNi45Zm8 — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) September 30, 2018

You know very little about very little. https://t.co/bTlUYr8dkc — )))David Cross((( (@davidcrosss) September 30, 2018

You're not even close to being as smart as you think you are. But please, carry on. — Chef Kendra Nguyen (@chef_kendra) September 30, 2018

Kanye West, who said slavery was a choice, just called for the abolition of the 13th amendment.



This is just terribly sad. The college dropout Kanye used to inspire young black men, myself included, and now he’s embracing a President that hates them. https://t.co/0VnpyLWy11 — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) September 30, 2018

When you say “We” you’re talking about Kendal & them right?

Cause you’re not speaking for anyone else up in here https://t.co/Z03ci4s0G1 — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 30, 2018

Maybe referring to the 13th Amendment’s exemption for punishment for a crime, West later attempted to explain.

the 13th Amendment is slavery in disguise meaning it never ended We are the solution that heals — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

not abolish but. let’s amend the 13th amendment



We apply everyone’s opinions to our platform — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

We hate to discourage anyone’s right to free speech (that’s the First Amendment), but West tends to invite flak when he talks about slavery.