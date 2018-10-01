Kanye West Calls For Repeal Of Amendment That Abolished Slavery

Kanye West on Sunday called for abolishing the constitutional amendment that outlawed slavery, prompting some celebrities to suggest the rapper had been emancipated from his senses.
Following his pro-Donald Trump speech on “Saturday Night Live,” a MAGA-hat-wearing West tweeted a convoluted message that included a plea against the outsourcing of jobs and, curiously, a call to “abolish” the 13th Amendment. That’s the one that outlaws slavery and involuntary servitude.
Some high-profile people responded, including “Captain America” Chris Evans.
Maybe referring to the 13th Amendment’s exemption for punishment for a crime, West later attempted to explain.
We hate to discourage anyone’s right to free speech (that’s the First Amendment), but West tends to invite flak when he talks about slavery.
Last spring, he lit up the internet when he said slavery was a choice.