10/11/2018

Kanye West Hugs Donald Trump, And Twitter Users Go Berserk

Of course, Yeezy was wearing a MAGA hat.
By David Moye

President Donald Trump had a come-to-Yeezus moment on Thursday.

Kanye West greeted the president with a hug at their White House lunch, and the moment was captured for posterity. Trump has said he’s germophobic but he tolerated the close body contact with West, who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

This moment of awkward affection was the sort of thing Twitter users live for. Naturally, some brought the snark.

Some were touched. 

Some felt sympathy for West’s wife, Kim Kardashian.

Some saw history repeating itself ...

Some saw the meeting as a refutation of history.

And some felt there were more pressing issues than a photo-op lunch between West and Trump.

