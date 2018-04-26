POLITICS
The Kanye West And Donald Trump Lovefest Becomes 2018's Funniest Meme

Samuel L. Jackson and Jordan Peele also chimed in.
By Lee Moran

Rapper Kanye West and President Donald Trump enjoyed a much-publicized moment on Twitter Wednesday.

West’s series of pro-Trump tweets attracted the attention of POTUS himself, and it predictably sent the social media platform into a meltdown. Many users, including movie stars Jordan Peele and Samuel L. Jackson, poked fun at the interaction.

One tweeter suggested that this West “gotta be a clone” of the rapper who in 2005 slammed former President George W. Bush for not caring about black people after Hurricane Katrina.

Another warned that West ― who on Tuesday teased a presidential run in 2024 ― was now using Twitter “exactly how Trump did during the 2016 election. Erratic, outrageous and often confusing bursts of tweets that drive the national discourse.”

