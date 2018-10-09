Andrew Kelly/Reuters Kanye West will reportedly meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday. They last met at Trump Tower in Manhattan in December 2016.

Kanye West, one of President Donald Trump’s most prominent and ardent celebrity supporters, is reportedly scheduled to meet with the president at the White House on Thursday — less than two weeks after the musician caught flak for defending Trump in a scattered rant delivered on the “Saturday Night Live” set.

West will first meet with Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, before having lunch with the president, The New York Times reported on Monday. A representative of West confirmed the meeting.

According to the Times:

[O]ne person briefed on the meeting said that Mr. West wanted to discuss the availability of job opportunities for former convicts [with Kushner]. He also hopes to discuss with Mr. Trump how to increase the number of manufacturing jobs in the Chicago area, where Mr. West grew up and recently said he planned to return, according to the person briefed on the meeting.

NEW - Programming notice for Thursday, Trump and Kushner to meet with Kanye West at White House https://t.co/1L7xmIsexK — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 9, 2018

West caused a stir after the season premiere of “SNL” on Sept. 30 when he launched into a pro-Trump monologue while wearing a red “Make America great again” cap at the end of the show.

West, who was the musical guest that night, railed against the Democrats, saying their “plan” is to “take the [black] fathers out of the home and put them on welfare.” He was booed by many in the audience.

“SNL” comedian Pete Davidson later lambasted West’s rant as “one of the worst, one of the most awkward things I’ve ever seen while working here.”

The 41-year-old rapper ― who recently announced he was changing his name to “Ye” in a since-deleted tweet ― stirred further controversy last week when he suggested on Twitter that the constitutional amendment outlawing slavery should be “abolished.” After facing an onslaught of criticism for his remarks, including from several high-profile celebrities, West deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.