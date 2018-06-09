'Rick And Morty' Created A Custom Birthday Song For Kanye West

Here the full bday song for Kanye from Rick & Morty pic.twitter.com/olOYM5ywXX

What do you get for the “Rick and Morty” fan who has everything?

If you’re Kim Kardashian and that fan is Kanye West, you commission a birthday song sung by the animated Adult Swim stars themselves.

That’s just what Kim did for her husband’s 41st birthday on June 8, enlisting “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland (who also voices the two characters) to produce the custom track, with music provided by synthpop band Chaos Chaos.

She tweeted out the finished song on Friday to mark the occasion.

Kanye professed his love for “Rick and Morty” last month when he heard the show was being renewed for 70 more episodes. “This is my favorite show,” the rapper tweeted. “I’ve seen every episode at least 5 times each.”

Also on his birthday, Kanye released the new album “Kids See Ghosts” with Kid Cudi.