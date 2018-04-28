Kanye West And John Legend Talk Trump At Chrissy Teigen's Baby Shower

Kanye West and John Legend appeared to put their difference of opinion about President Donald Trump to one side at a baby shower for Legend’s wife, model Chrissy Teigen.
The long-time collaborating musicians came together at the surprise shindig reportedly thrown by West’s wife Kim Kardashian on Friday night, the day after Legend questioned West’s support of Trump in a private text message that West then shared to Twitter.
West tweeted a snap of the pair hanging out at the bash. “We got love,” he wrote. “Agree to disagree.”
Legend retweeted the post. West later shared footage of Legend playing the instrumental intro to his 2004 hit “Ordinary People” on a piano.
“Lead with love,” West captioned the brief clip:
Teigen, meanwhile, shared this snap of herself, Kardashian and hairstylist Jen Atkin from the party — which appeared to show West and Legend together in the background.
Teigen, who already has 2-year-old daughter Luna Simone with Legend, also gave some insight into what went down at the event:
Legend has previously called Trump “a terrible president” who is “manifestly unqualified, not curious, not good at legislating or doing anything that his job requires.” Teigen has repeatedly used Twitter to take aim at POTUS ― which culminated with him blocking her on the social media platform last year.