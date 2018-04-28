Kanye West And John Legend Talk Trump At Chrissy Teigen's Baby Shower

Kanye West and John Legend appeared to put their difference of opinion about President Donald Trump to one side at a baby shower for Legend’s wife, model Chrissy Teigen.

The long-time collaborating musicians came together at the surprise shindig reportedly thrown by West’s wife Kim Kardashian on Friday night, the day after Legend questioned West’s support of Trump in a private text message that West then shared to Twitter.

West tweeted a snap of the pair hanging out at the bash. “We got love,” he wrote. “Agree to disagree.”

We got love. Agree to disagree pic.twitter.com/kaTcPYH0zL — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 28, 2018

Legend retweeted the post. West later shared footage of Legend playing the instrumental intro to his 2004 hit “Ordinary People” on a piano.

“Lead with love,” West captioned the brief clip:

Lead with love pic.twitter.com/tj2a9LFYKZ — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 28, 2018

Teigen, meanwhile, shared this snap of herself, Kardashian and hairstylist Jen Atkin from the party — which appeared to show West and Legend together in the background.

a lot goin on at surprise baby shower 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Wg6jjsBaeh — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 28, 2018

Teigen, who already has 2-year-old daughter Luna Simone with Legend, also gave some insight into what went down at the event: