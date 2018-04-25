Kanye West's Tweets Lead To Kim Defending Him, Trump Thanking Him

Kanye West’s recent Twitter spree has led his wife, Kim Kardashian West, to fiercely defend him, and inspired President Donald Trump to express his gratitude.

The rapper tweeted on Wednesday that his wife had instructed him to make it “clear to everyone” that he doesn’t “agree with everything Trump does.”

He also said he doesn’t “agree 100%” with anyone but himself.

my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

West said shortly before, “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone.”

To that, Trump quote-tweeted his gratitude, calling the praise “very cool”:

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

West’s tweets came amid a series of stream-of-consciousness thoughts he shared on social media Wednesday.

Last week, the “Famous” singer came back to Twitter after a long hiatus to announce new music with Kid Cudi, Nas and his G.O.O.D. Music labelmates. Since then, he’s been sporadically sharing wisdom, snapshots of his upcoming Yeezy season, snapshots of his home, and his thoughts on President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Arguably the most alarming thing West has shared in the last few days has included recommendations to listen to right-wing activist Candace Owens and snippets of a 22-minute video by Scott Adams, the cartoonist behind “Dilbert” and an “alt-right hero” who has previously shared dismissive views about women.

This last behavior by West even prompted a tweet of support from InfoWars’ Alex Jones.

.@kanyewest I admire your bold moves against the thought police. And if you want to see these control-freak vampires really go crazy, please join me on my broadcast!👌 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 23, 2018

Kardashian West has responded playfully to many of her huband’s tweets, but hasn’t commented on anything said about alt-right-affiliated figures. She also hasn’t indicated whether or not she found her husband’s effort to clarify his views sufficient.

However, she did respond to the media’s reactions to her West’s tweets and fiercely defended his expressiveness:

To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health. Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Now when he spoke out about Trump... Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mine

He never said he agrees with his politics — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Fans and Twitter users alike have long tried to deduce what West’s odd Twitter habits really mean. Some have even wondered if the musician is preparing to set his sights on the presidency. Thus far, there is no clear-cut reason, but perhaps The New Yorker summed it up the best: