Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Film 'Family Feud' Episode

Name a truly awesome matchup for “Celebrity Family Feud.”

Survey says: Kanye West’s family versus the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Yes, it’s a real thing ― the episode taped this past weekend.

On Saturday, West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, stoked internet curiosity with this tweet:

Guess what the fam is doing today!?!?! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 24, 2018

Apparently, she couldn’t keep the secret for long. Five minutes later, she spilled the beans:

Family Fued - KardashiansJenners VS West’s — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 24, 2018

The couple played on the same team, along with three of West’s relatives. The Kardashian-Jenner team included Kris Jenner, her mother Mary Jo “M.J.” Campbell, and daughters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. Family friend Jonathan Cheban was also at the taping, though E! News reported it was unclear which team he was on.

West’s appearance on the show was the culmination of a lifelong dream for him, according to a Snapchat video Kim Kardashian posted before the taping.

“If you guys don’t know, Kanye and I are the biggest fans of ‘Family Feud,’” she said in the post. “Kanye said he’s waited his whole life for this moment: ‘Family Feud.’ We’re playing against the Kardashian Jenners vs. the Wests. And I have a really good feeling about this, that we’re going to win.”

However, she didn’t do well on at least one question, according to an insider quoted by Page Six.

At one point, host Steve Harvey reportedly asked Kardashian, “What is a body part that you’re constantly bumping into things with?”

“Her reply was ‘my butt,’ and the answer resulted in a zero,” the insider said.

The Wests vs. Kardashian-Jenners episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” will air later this year.