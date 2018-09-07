If marijuana is legal by you already, you may want to roll a jay before you take all this in.

If you’re ready now, let’s get to it: Kanye West and Lil Pump dropped a song together and it’s called “I Love It.” The video features West and Pump in Roblox-esque cartoonish outfits, comedian Adele Givens, and a whole lot of bopping.

While Icona Pop’s “I Love It” from 2012 immediately comes to mind, West and Pump’s song is not about breaking up with an older boyfriend. It’s about sex. Obviously.

“You’re such a fucking ho. I love it! (I love it),” says the song’s entire chorus, over and over again. The rest of the lyrics will equally lend themselves to you wondering if you’re being trolled or offended.

The song and video premiered Thursday night at the first Pornhub Awards, for which West acted as creative director. Each presenter was outfitted by YEEZY, and the award trophies were even designed by West. As if that wasn’t trippy enough, Pornhub ― of which West has a lifetime premium membership ― allowed the performer to premiere his surreal new video.

You can watch the madness, directed by West and Amanda Adelson and produced by Spike Jonze, above. If you’ve already watched it and want to discuss with others, here’s what some Twitter users are saying:

dear god, its me.. comfy. thank you for giving us this music video with kanye west and lil pump dressed as roblox characters. i forgive u for all the religious persecutions, genocide and, giving me crippling depression. u good fam — bomfy (@IiIcomfy) September 7, 2018

why did lil pump and kanye west turn into robloxians — SAINT GXCCI (@Orvchi) September 7, 2018

Kanye West & Lil Pump with a techno kind of sound, this is actually genius marketing — VELLI 💎 (@VVSVELLI) September 7, 2018

Kanye West and Lil Pump collaboration. Kanye adapting to the rap game for the next decade — Amos Choo (@amoschoo88) September 7, 2018

Kanye West and Lil Pump just dropped a Roblox music video...



We’re living in the greatest timeline possible. pic.twitter.com/tzhqpLgXuU — WarBear (@ComradeWarBear) September 7, 2018

Kanye West and Lil Pump really made an entire video as Roblox guys pic.twitter.com/PavSEryEcS — Kayla 💛 (@kob_critic) September 7, 2018

Lmfao they look like goomba's from mario, fr though I thought this was a parody pic.twitter.com/NkSqnoU6Y4 — Kid Kazuya (@TheChocoClub) September 7, 2018