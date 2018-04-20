People Think Kanye's New Yeezy Shoes Look Like Legos, Gummy Sharks And More

Kanye West has spent all week dropping words of wisdom on Twitter ― “truth is my goal. Controversy is my gym” ― but on Thursday it was a picture of a shoe that got people going.

After teasing one or more possible albums, the rapper shared what looked to be sneak peaks at new footwear for his Yeezy fashion line.

Yeezy 451 early prototype pic.twitter.com/ojm0blPyyv — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

We’re not completely sure if any of these are the actual prototypes of shoes to come, but Twitter was up in arms ― specifically over the slides. The chunky blue sandals had people thinking of, well, pretty much everything but fashion.

And the memes didn’t just trickle in: It was a total meme monsoon. Here were some of our favorites:

Gummy shark 10s pic.twitter.com/XY7WpFmBkE — LUNCHO SNACK (@NOSIRE) April 19, 2018

them yeezy slides look like a flintstones vitamin — gorilla zoey 101 (@bushid0xbrown) April 20, 2018

Yeezy slides makes me want gushers — 7𝔏𝔦𝔬𝔫𝔰🌞 (@JarmaniT) April 20, 2018

This shit look like a Scooby Doo fruit snack https://t.co/sEGvsxpJuQ — Young Person (@EricTrillman_) April 19, 2018

Yeezy slides looking like foam swimming floats https://t.co/Fx6cbIeXAO — 🦂 (@vimtogirl) April 20, 2018

Those Yeezy slides just look like expensive crocs — Janée ✨ (@g0ld___) April 19, 2018