Surprise! Kanye West Performs Live For First Time In Nearly A Year

Kanye West just took his comeback to the next stage ― onstage.

The rapper performed live for the first time in almost a year, singing with Kid Cudi in a surprise appearance in Chicago on Saturday night, according to reports.

Yeezy, who grew up in Chicago, joined Kid Cudi on “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1,” drawing enthusiastic applause at the Aragon Ballroom.

Kanye was hospitalized for about a week in late November 2016 for what was deemed exhaustion after a series of bizarre public rants and the cancellation of his concert tour. The 40-year-old Grammy winner received outpatient treatment afterward.

His energetic bit with Kid Cudi could add fuel to a report in August that the two were working on a secret project together after mending a falling-out.

Here are some other looks at the Kanye-Kid performance:

A post shared by Kameron Casey (@kamcasey) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT

Kid Cudi just brought out Kanye West in Chicago! 👀😱



FIRST LOOK 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/Mie8s5OFBv — I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) November 5, 2017