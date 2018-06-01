Kanye West Raps About Kim Screaming And Tristan Cheating On New Album 'Ye'

If Kanye West drops an album in the woods, will anybody listen?

As promised, the controversial rapper’s new album titled “Ye” arrived on Thursday night in peak Kanye fashion. Celebrities and influencers, including including Chris Rock, Jonah Hill, Big Sean and Pusha T, gathered for an intimate listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he’s been busy working on four separate albums off his label G.O.O.D Music.

While it may seem like West has alienated just about everybody since his Twitter meltdown to end all meltdowns, the seven-song collection boasts features from everybody from Kid Cudi and Ty Dolla $ign to an album-ending appearance by Nicki Minaj.

“Ye,” which is now available on streaming services, touches upon everything from West’s mental health ― “I hate being Bi-Polar. It’s awesome” reads the album art ― marital strife with wife Kim Kardashian, the allegations of sexual assault against producer Russell Williams and even the cheating scandal surrounding Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson. (One topic that surprisingly didn’t come up? President Donald Trump.)

The album art for Kanye West's latest album, "Ye."

Rock introduced the album at the listening party with a short speech, as a smiling West looked on.

“Rap music, hip-hop music is the first art form created by free black men,” the comedian told the crowd. “And no black men has taken more advantage of his freedom than Kanye West.”

While Kardashian has stood by West through his most outrageous moments, West revealed on the track “Wouldn’t Leave” that the reality TV star was less than thrilled with him after the backlash he received after calling slavery a “choice” during an appearance on TMZ.

“Wife calling screaming saying we’re about to lose it all / I had to calm her down ’cos she couldn’t breathe / I told her she could leave me now but she wouldn’t leave,” he raps. “This is what they mean for better or for worse huh?”

The other Kardashian moment to note arrives on “All Mine” with West breaking his silence on Thompson being caught cheating days before she gave birth to their daughter.

“All these THOTs on Christian Mingle / That’s what almost got Tristan single,” he raps. “If you don’t ball like him or Kobe / Guarantee that bitch gon’ leave you.”

West also shined a light on his struggles with mental health and drug addiction. The rapper admitted to TMZ last month that he became addicted to opioids following liposuction surgery in 2016.

“That’s my bipolar shit, nigga what? That’s my superpower, nigga ain’t no disability. I’m a superhero! I’m a superhero!” he raps on “Yikes.”

“Today I seriously thought about killing you / I contemplated premeditated murder / And I think about killing myself, and I love myself way more than I love you, so ... ” he says on the album’s first track.

While many have chosen to ignore any new music from West outright (and, for the record, we don’t blame you), “Ye” still managed to make the internet rounds.

One listen Kanye review:

The beats are cool.

Lyrically, you're not getting anything crazy insightful. Meh

I need more Kid Cudi in 2018

WTF was that Nicki Minaj voicemail?#Ye — Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) June 1, 2018

first time in my life im not excited to hear a Ye album. this used to be like a fkn holiday for me...but it aint the same today. STILL feelin a way — Nadeska Alexis (@neweryork) June 1, 2018

Bruh, these Kanye bars are all types of cringe. And he swore these rhymes were that business. If you flew to Wyoming for 7 tracks of mediocrity...oof. pic.twitter.com/OoSg038IqM — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) June 1, 2018

MY MESSY THOUGHTS UPON FIRST LISTEN OF KANYE WEST'S NEW ALBUM #YE: pic.twitter.com/GyxhxrzXpd — Zach Keali’i Murphy (@Fade_to_Zach) June 1, 2018

This album is College Dropout mixed with Dark Twisted Fantasy processed through the honesty and pain of 808's. That's as best I can describe the sound right now #Ye — Gerald Green’s Braids (@Nicktionarys) June 1, 2018