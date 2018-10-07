Kanye West Goes Twitter Silent, Shuts Down Account

West, 41, also shut down his Twitter account last year for several months, but he was back tweeting in the spring.

Since then, he has been blasted on social media for his support of President Donald Trump and for his unusual statements about slavery.

“There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue,” “Captain America” actor Chris Evans complained on Twitter.

There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying. https://t.co/4jCFwB4T5U — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 30, 2018

Earlier this year, Twitter erupted when West told TMZ that slavery was a “choice.” Last week, after his controversial appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” he suggested abolishing the 13th Amendment, adding: “Message sent with love.” But he later tweeted: “The 13th Amendment is slavery in disguise meaning it never ended,” adding: “not abolish but let’s amend the 13th Amendment.”

Then West, who has discussed his struggle with bipolar disorder, jumped on a table in a classroom in the College for Creative Studies in Detroit on Tuesday and defended Tesla CEO Elon Musk. “Leave that man the fuck alone,” he said.

kanye really came to our little art school and told us to leave elon musk alone pic.twitter.com/Y9ujjprUNS — josh (@jkhco) October 2, 2018

The bizarre school antics followed West’s performance on stage last weekend after the end of “Saturday Night Live.” West wore a MAGA hat, praised Trump and said that the “Democratic plan” is to “take the [black] fathers out of the home and put them on welfare.” Many in the audience booed.

Wowwwww only 3 people clapped. Chris Rock is laughing At @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/jAGP5OwKXD — 2cool2blog (@2Cool2Bloggg) September 30, 2018

Just before his “SNL” performance, West took on a new persona, declaring that from now on he would be known as “YE.” He announced on his Twitter account: “The being formerly known as Kanye West I am YE.” But that tweet no longer exists.

West was slated to drop his new album “Yandhi” the end of September. But he now plans to travel to Africa in the coming weeks to record more music, he told TMZ.