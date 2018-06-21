Kanye West Sobs In Front Row At Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Pierre Suu via Getty Images Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show on Thursday.

It famously takes a lot to make Kanye West smile, but even he had no qualms about sobbing in the front row during a Louis Vuitton show.

On Thursday, the rapper and his wife, Kim Kardashian, attended the French fashion house’s debut of its spring 2019 menswear collection, held in the garden of the Palais-Royal during Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

West’s longtime friend and former creative director, Virgil Abloh, was hired as the menswear artistic director of Louis Vuitton in March. He’s the first African-American to hold the title, and naturally, his inaugural show was an emotional moment.

At the end of the show ― which drew famous guests including Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ― Abloh walked down the neon green runway, pointing to West, whom he quickly embraced as both began sobbing.

Kardashian shared the video, originally posted by L’Oreal media manager Shelby Ivey Christie, on her Twitter page, adding the crying and hugging emojis.

The show also featured the track “I Thought About Killing You” off West’s new album, “Ye,” and “Kids See Ghosts” collaborator Kid Cudi walking the runway as one of the models.

West and Abloh first met in the early 2000s. They have been creative partners ever since, as they rose in the music and fashion industries.

After the two interned alongside each other at Fendi’s Rome headquarters in 2009, West tapped Abloh to become the creative director of his company DONDA, named after his late mother. Abloh is also the art director for the album “Watch the Throne,” which earned him a Grammy nomination.

Charles Platiau/Reuters Virgil Abloh appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2019 collection for his fashion label Off-White.

Abloh eventually started his own brand, Off-White, which drew the attention of major stars such as Beyoncé, priming him to become the next artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear.

His appointment was not exactly received warmly by West, who broke his silence on the matter in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in April.

“I had been dealing with a very heavy concept this week that I couldn’t get out of my head,” the rapper said. “It’s not bad or good, it’s my creative collaborator being the head of Louis Vuitton.”