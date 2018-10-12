Kanye West Gives Tabletop Speech At Apple Store After Trump Meeting

Kanye West’s all-over-the-place meeting with President Donald Trump on Thursday was just the beginning of his eventful visit to Washington.
For an encore, the rapper hopped onto a table at an Apple store in Georgetown and gave a speech. He reportedly called it a “keynote.”
West told shoppers about the new hat he gave to Trump earlier that reads “Make America Great” (without the “Again”) to reflect that America was not great for black people before, according to CNN reporter Caroline Kelly, who was there. He expounded on what it meant that Trump wore it.
“He is open to adjusting and listening,” West said.
The performer can also be heard in the clip below saying, “I just wanna put this online so everyone can definitely see it.”
As he left the store, West announced he was going to Africa, according to Religion News Service reporter Jack Jenkins, who also happened to be in the store.
It wasn’t clear why West was wearing a USPS jacket, or why he was visiting the store in the first place. Jenkins asked store employees for their opinion.
“Man, I think just being extra,” one said under his breath, according to Jenkins.
During his earlier visit to the White House, West held forth for about 10 minutes in the Oval Office with Trump, calling him Superman, hailing his “hero’s journey” and saying he would delay his own presidential aspirations until 2024.
West’s tabletop address at Apple wasn’t his first this month. He used a table as a platform to urge students at a Detroit art school to leave Tesla CEO Elon Musk “the fuck alone.”