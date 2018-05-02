Kanye West Tweets Fake Harriet Tubman Quote After Saying Slavery Was 'A Choice'

Kanye West tweeted a fake Harriet Tubman quote on Tuesday night, just hours after he told TMZ that slavery was “a choice.”

The quote appeared just after West compared himself to both Tubman and Nat Turner, two Americans born into slavery who were pivotal in the fight for abolition in the 19th century.

I freed a thousand slaves I could have freed a thousand more if only they knew they were slaves. - Harriet Tubman — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 2, 2018

There’s no hard evidence that Tubman actually said this quote. The fact-checking site Snopes has pretty much debunked it.

As Milton Sernett, professor emeritus of history at the Maxwell School and author of Harriet Tubman: Myth, Memory, and History told Ralph Luker of the History News Network: “My impression is that this is a late 20th-century quote from a fictionalized account of Tubman’s life. Whoever wishes to use the dubious quote as a political zinger ought to cite a reliable source.”

The fake Tubman quote obviously had Twitter up in arms:

IT'S NOT A REAL QUOTE https://t.co/SOaMKGnP9Z — hua hsu (@huahsu) May 2, 2018

so I guess instead of apologizing, Kanye is backing up “slavery is a choice” by using a fake quote invented by white supremacists and attributed to Harriet Tubman to justify slavery



aka the most conservative response humanly possible https://t.co/WYYPwr7eKp — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) May 2, 2018

I'm pretty sure Harriet Tubman would knock him out if she were alive https://t.co/tM0fa43tEe — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) May 2, 2018

Oh no, Kanye is sharing fake quotes now https://t.co/lYvuYweDwY — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 2, 2018

Someone really needs to stop Kanye from tweeting these fake quotes that never existed. Very Trumpish and it is dangerous because dumb people believe and racist people don't care if it is true or false. Quote has been used by racist people for decades it is entirely made up. https://t.co/0gMEi7YXC0 — Robert Littal (@BSO) May 2, 2018

1. Harriet Tubman never said that. 2. This fake quote is actually pro-slavery since it implies that slaves deserved their condition because of ignorance or inherent servility. 3. Stop this. https://t.co/ZESC7JiYBi — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 2, 2018

West’s tweet comes during a series of incendiary comments from the rapper, both online and in person.

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... for 400 years? That sounds like a choice,” said West during his Tuesday interview with TMZ Live.

“Like, you was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all? It’s like we’re mentally in prison. I like the word ‘prison’ because slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks. It’s like slavery, Holocaust. Holocaust, Jews. Slavery is blacks. So, prison is something that unites us as one race. Blacks and whites being one race. We’re the human race,” he continued.

the Nat Turner movie never made it anywhere because it showed slaves revolting. I understand why my god brother Puff calls his network revolt. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

if this was 148 years ago I would have been more like Harriet or Nat — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

His comments about slavery have since been widely debunked and criticized.