Kanye West's Twitter Tirade Against Drake Is So Messy Even Kim Kardashian Jumped In

Another Kanye West Twitter tirade? Oh, it must be Tuesday.

The rapper launched a tweetstorm like no other on Thursday, directing his social media fury at Drake with a claim the Canadian rapper “threatened” West and his famous family.

The two former collaborators have been at odds for months, ever since Drake’s rap rival Pusha T revealed the “Degrassi” alum had secretly fathered a child. Pusha T made the charge, among others, in the song “The Story of Adidon” on an album produced by West.

West kicked off his fusillade of more than 80 tweets by claiming Drake sent a request to sample the beat in the Ye-produced 2009 track “Say What’s Real.” But West was in no mood to give the approval.

This proves shit faker than wrestling pic.twitter.com/E9wzNycJna — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

West went on to demand an apology from Drake for dissing his Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers in a verse on French Montana hit song “No Stylist.” The insult, Ye wrote, took “food out your idols kids mouths.”

Apparently, West had been attempting to set up a sit-down with Drake for months. Drake, however, has been unreceptive, preferring to air his feelings through music or ― wait for it ― in conversations with the Kardashian clan’s momager Kris Jenner.

Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro You sneak dissing on trav records and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Drake did eventually call after West continued to drag him publicly for disrespect, and insisted he was not the one to tell Pusha T about the secret child.

But the resolution proved as short-lived as the music career of West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, with the feud rekindled by West’s Twitter rant claiming Drake “threatened me.”

West even alleged Drake orchestrated a violent brawl at a recent Pusha T concert that left one man in critical condition with multiple stab wounds.

The kid he had run on stage at Pushas concert is in critical condition — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect So cut the tough talk — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Never threatened north and saint and Chicago’s daddy bro — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

The “Ghost Town” rapper went onto blast Drake for “picking on people with mental illnesses,” which actually has some legitimacy, as Drake dissed Kid Cudi back in 2016 shortly after the “Kids See No Ghosts” rapper checked into rehab for “depression and suicidal urges.”

Kardashian chimed in on her husband’s tweetstorm around that point, doubling down on his claims that Drake threatened her family, and defending her husband as the “most genius person I know.”

She directly tagged Drake in a tweet, writing, “Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake.”

My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 14, 2018

@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 14, 2018

West, of course, wasn’t done. He tweeted late into the night on Thursday, before cleansing his timeline early Friday with messages about positivity and a somewhat confusing photo of himself in the lobby of a JPMorgan Chase building.