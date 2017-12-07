STYLE & BEAUTY
12/07/2017 11:31 am ET

Kim Kardashian's Kids Supply Line Accused Of Copying Major Designers

A representative for her line says its simply an "homage" to the designers.
By Carly Ledbetter
Lucas Jackson / Reuters
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the CFDA Fashion Awards on June 1, 2015. 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s designer clothing line for children is accused of ripping off designs from two major fashion houses. 

Diet Prada, a popular Instagram account dedicated to people “knocking each other off,” called out the two earlier this week for allegedly copying designs for their Kids Supply line.

The accusations center around a jacket from Rei Kawakubo’s Comme des Garçons and a dress from Demna Gvasalia’s Vetements line. 

“Just when we thought you may have rocked the glitter better than Bey, you had to go and rip an extremely limited edition @commedesgarcons x Kosho & Co souvenir jacket for your @thekidssupply line AND that Tay Swift @vetements_official dress you knocked for North,” reads a caption under a post that compares Kardashian and West’s designs with the two fashion lines. 

Scroll through the post below to see the jacket and dress in question: 

A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada) on

But a representative for Kids Supply told Page Six that the designs are not copycat pieces, but instead an homage to the two designers. 

“The idea behind Kids Supply is to give people the opportunity to purchase things that would never be available for children otherwise,” the representative said, adding that all profits from the two items would be given to charity. 

“We decided to release the Demna dress after making one on our own for North [Kardashian’s daughter] because it got such a great reaction and an overflow of people wanting it for their own children. We named it the Demna dress to pay homage to him as it was one of Kim and North’s favorite mommy and me moments.” 

Robert Kamau via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and North West in the Vetements looks on Sept. 5, 2016 in NYC. 

The spokesperson added, “The Rei jacket was a mixture of some our favorite souvenir jacket art. We have been collecting for years and have archive of them. We named it the Rei Jacket out of the utmost respect for her.” 

Kardashian later echoed the representative’s comments on the matter, tweeting that 100 percent of the proceeds were going to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. 

HuffPost reached out to Kardashian, Comme des Garçons and Vetements for comment and will update accordingly. 

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Kim Kardashian Kanye West Fashion Designers Kids Fashion
Kim Kardashian's Kids Supply Line Accused Of Copying Major Designers
CONVERSATIONS