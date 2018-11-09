Kardashians Evacuate Calabasas Amid California Wildfires: 'Pray Everyone Is Safe'

Fast-moving wildfires sweeping through California have forced thousands of residents to evacuate, including Kardashian family members who call the Southern California town of Calabasas home.

Kim Kardashian said she was forced from her Hidden Hills compound on Thursday night by the Woolsey Canyon wildfire raging in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The blaze had consumed 8,000 acres by Friday and crossed Highway 101, spurring a new round of evacuations in the Malibu area.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared aerial footage of the wildfire taken Thursday from a private plane shortly before she and other family members fled.

“Pray for Calabasas,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram Stories. “Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up and evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe.”

Kardashian also shared video of emergency responders in her neighborhood, and thanked police officers and firefighters.

“They’re evacuating everyone right now from all of our homes,” she said, watching the action from her car.

“Fire fighters are arriving. Thank you for all that you do for us!!!” she wrote alongside another video.

Her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, also evacuated their nearby homes, with each giving social media followers updates on their comings and goings.

Kourtney, the eldest sister, shared a snap of a fully packed car trunk of belongings, writing, “I pray that everyone is kept safe and protected from these fires. No Calabasas tonight.”

She said she’d temporarily taken up in sister Kendall Jenner’s home, while the supermodel was stomping down the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway in New York City.

Khloe, meanwhile, who’d only recently returned to California after an extended stay in Cleveland to be close to boyfriend Tristan Thompson, revealed she also evacuated with her new baby daughter, True.

“I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am keeping watch!” Khloe tweeted Thursday night in response to a concerned fan. “Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us.”

The Good American designer later added that she couldn’t sleep because she was “too nervous” about the wildfires.