The Kardashians and Jenners have come out to show their support to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Many celebrities have taken to social media to share how they’re helping those in Houston, Texas, who have been affected by the devastating flooding and chaos.
Comedian Kevin Hart launched a fundraiser called the Hurricane Harvey Challenge and has been actively campaigning for others to join him.
Kris Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have all tweeted that they are answering Hart’s call and donating to help Houston:
The funds for the Hurricane Harvey Challenge will go to the Red Cross and Salvation Army.
Texas has been drenched with over 30 inches of rain since Harvey made landfall on Friday evening, “leaving at least 300,000 people without power, and causing damage that authorities predict will take years to fix.”
The current death toll is unknown, but The New York Times has reported at least five deaths in the aftermath of the hurricane.