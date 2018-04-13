Kim Kardashian Calls Sister Khloe 'Strong' After Giving Birth Amid Cheating Scandal

The Kardashians are nothing if not loyal.

A day after Khloe Kardashian welcomed a baby girl with basketball player Tristan Thompson amid a cheating scandal, her sisters on Friday rallied behind her with messages of support on social media.

While no one in the famous family has yet to comment on videos showing the NBA star allegedly kissing multiple women while Kardashian was pregnant, Kim, Kourtney and Kris, who all reportedly were at Khloe’s side during labor, as well as Kylie, have spoken out.

“I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy,” Kim wrote in a tweet on Friday. “I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL.”

Kim welcomed a child of her own via surrogate in January, a baby girl named Chicago.

“You guys she’s so gorgeous,” she added.

Kris Jenner, however, was the first to send well wishes to Khloe ― remember, the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder ― sharing that she is “BLESSED” to welcome her third grandchild in a matter of months.

Kylie, who gave birth to daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott in February, opted to use a Snapchat filter to publicly congratulate her sister on her new arrival, while driving around Los Angeles with BFF Jordyn Woods.

“Kongrats, Khloe! It’s a girl!” the Snapchat filter decorated with pink balloons reads.

And last, but not least, Kourtney Kardashian took a more subtle (and possibly shady) approach to welcome her newest niece.

The mom of three shared a picture of her daughter Penelope Disick and Kim’s daughter North West, flexing their muscles, adding the caption “GIRL POWER.”

Thompson has yet to comment on the arrival of his second child ― he shares a baby boy with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig ― but was reportedly with Khloe in the delivery room and was spotted leaving the hospital hours later.