Karen McDougal, the former Playboy model who says she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006, described an extremely awkward compliment she received from the future president.

Trump compared her to one of his daughters, Ivanka Trump.

“He’s very proud of Ivanka, as he should be. I mean, she’s a brilliant woman. She’s beautiful. That’s his daughter, and he should be proud of her,” she told CNN’s Anderson Cooper in an interview that aired Thursday.

“He said I was beautiful like her, and, you know, ‘You’re a smart girl,’” she said. “And there wasn’t a lot of comparing, but there was some, yeah. I heard a lot about her.”

However, McDougal said she didn’t find it weird ― and then made a strange comparison of her own.

“I know a lot of people think it’s odd. But do I think it’s strange that a father would love his daughter so much that he brags about her? No, I brag about my dog that much.”

That wasn’t the only eyebrow-raising moment: McDougal also said Trump made her cry after the first time they were intimate.