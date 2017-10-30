CRIME
Woman Offers Sex To Undercover Cop For Beanie Baby, Police Say

Police have yet to explain how Beanie Babies came up in conversation.

A Florida woman was arrested last week after she allegedly offered sex in exchange for a Beanie Baby and $5.

St. Petersburg police said 51-year-old Karen Robinson got into an undercover vehicle around near 11 p.m. Wednesday after the driver pulled over on a side street.

The suspect then allegedly negotiated a deal to perform oral sex for $5 and a Beanie Baby teddy bear, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun website.

The arrest report does not mention if the undercover officer had a Beanie Baby or how the toy came up in conversation.

Pinellas County Jail

Although some Beanie Babies can sell for up to $2,800, depending on their rarity, the arresting officer did not specify which bear was the subject of the negotiation.

Robinson was arrested on prostitution charges, a misdemeanor in Florida. She denied the crime, according to WFLA-TV.

Jail records show she was released on her own recognizance Thursday afternoon. 

