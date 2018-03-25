Los Angeles-based ABC correspondent Karl Schmid said he struggled for nearly a decade before deciding to publicly announce that he is HIV positive in a Facebook post Friday.

Best known for his on-camera ABC7 coverage of Hollywood events like the Academy Awards and the Vanity Fair Oscars party, Schmid said media industry professionals had for years warned him to keep quiet about his HIV status.

“I know who I am, I know what I stand for and while in the past I may not have always had clarity, I do now,” the Australian-born reporter wrote in the post, which featured a photo of him wearing an AIDS Memorial T-shirt. “Love me or hate me, that’s up to you.”

“For anyone who has ever doubted themselves because of those scary three letters and one symbol, let me tell you this, you are somebody who matters,” he continued. “Your feelings, your thoughts, your emotions count. And don’t let anybody tell you otherwise.”

As of Sunday afternoon, Schmid’s Facebook post had been shared over 250 times and received more than 3,500 likes.

“God bless you. Don’t think that you are alone. Hold your head high and keep smiling and doing a great job,” one person wrote. Another commenter added, “As long as you are all about the truth, that’s all that matters. I wish you a long and very happy life.”

In addition to his ABC7 stint, the openly gay Schmid was the co-host of Logo TV’s “Operation: Vacation” from 2013 to 2014.

The 37-year-old thanked viewers for their support on Twitter Saturday.

Today has been insanely overwhelming. I had NO idea that me sharing something would have such an impact. For those of you who dm’d with your stories THANK YOU. Tonight, I’m hanging out with my best friend and enjoying the talent that is @taylormacnyc in DTLA pic.twitter.com/6X07KVsOaN — Karl Schmid (@KarlJSchmid) March 25, 2018