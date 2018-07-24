Karlie Kloss Engaged To Joshua Kushner, Jared Kushner's Brother

Karlie Kloss is engaged to Joshua Kushner.

The supermodel and Jared Kushner’s brother have been dating for six years. A source close to the couple told People about their engagement, revealing that the pair got engaged during “a romantic weekend together in upstate New York.” Kloss is on the board of advisers to Oath, HuffPost’s parent company.

She shared a snapshot of herself and her 33-year-old beau by the water on Tuesday, writing, “I can’t wait for forever together.”

I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over 💍 pic.twitter.com/pDUrQt3kku — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) July 24, 2018

Joshua Kushner celebrated on Instagram, posting a photo of Kloss with the caption, “fiancé.”

The 25-year-old Kode with Klossy founder paired up with the entrepreneur in 2012. They have only been seen out and about together a handful of times.

Kloss, who is very active on social media, has even limited how often she shares snapshots of her now-fiancé.

Joshua Kushner’s older brother, Jared Kushner, is currently a senior adviser to President Donald Trump and married to the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump.