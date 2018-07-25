Karlie Kloss’ engagement ring is an absolute stunner.
Kloss, who is on the board of advisers to Oath, HuffPost’s parent company, revealed on Instagram Tuesday that her boyfriend of six years, Joshua Kushner, had popped the question.
“I can’t wait for forever together,” she captioned the pic. “Yes a million times over 💍”
While there’s no visible bling in that photo, on her Instagram story, the supermodel gave us a glimpse of the gorgeous ring while getting her makeup done.
“My phone is blowing up with the sweetest messages from loved ones. This poor makeup artist is gonna kill me,” joked Kloss, who’s currently working in Bejing.
Kloss shared an even better shot of the ring on Weibo, a Chinese multimedia blogging platform:
As for the deets, the engagement bling features a massive cushion-cut diamond set on a diamond pavé band.
Kloss also posted a series of screenshots of her FaceTime sessions with friends and family.
“One of the best parts of 💍💍💍💍...” she wrote, before sharing screenshots of her excitedly sharing the news and showing off her ring to her sister, grandma and famous pals like Princess Beatrice and Serena Williams.
The 25-year-old model has been dating Kushner, a 33-year-old entrepreneur and venture capitalist, since 2012.
Kushner’s older brother, Jared Kushner, is currently a senior adviser to President Donald Trump and married to the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump.
In spite of their high profiles, the pair have managed to keep their relationship fairly under wraps, though they do pop up on each other’s Instagram accounts every now and then.
A source close to the couple told People that Kushner, who calls himself a lifelong Democrat, proposed a few weeks ago during “a romantic weekend” together in upstate New York.
“They’re both overjoyed and happily celebrating,” the insider said. “Their hearts are full and they’re excited to build their future together.”