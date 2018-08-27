Here's Proof That Karlie Kloss And Taylor Swift Are Still Friends

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss seem to have put their rumored bad blood behind them.

The “Delicate” singer and Victoria’s Secret supermodel publicly reunited over the weekend, for the first time in about a year. They posed together while Swift was in Nashville, Tennessee, for her Bad Reputation tour.

“No one puts on a show like @taylorswift,” Kloss captioned an Instagram photo. “#ReputationTour Nashville was out of this world, I am SO proud of you.”

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Aug 26, 2018 at 1:12pm PDT

All feels right in the world, doesn’t it?

Back in the old days, Kloss and Swift were nothing short of inseparable.

The two took idyllic road trips, shared both the cover of Vogue and the Victoria’s Secret stage, and posed for many a squad photo. Swift even told Rolling Stone in 2014 that she reserved a guest room in her New York City home for Kloss.

But Swift and Kloss stopping hanging out together sometime in 2017 and appeared to take public ― albeit subtle ― jabs at each other.

Swift caused a stir when she wore a T-shirt with all of her best friends’ names on it for her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video in August 2017 ― and Kloss’ name apparently didn’t make the cut.

Kloss was later accused of throwing shade at Swift when she posted a picture with the caption “Swish swish” (which is the title of a song by Katy Perry, a onetime enemy of Swift’s).

The model later had dinner with Perry, called Swift enemy Kim Kardashian “lovely” in an interview and posted photos of herself calling friends ― which conspicuously did not include TSwift ― after getting engaged.

But soon there will be another chance to see if the two really made up. Kloss is engaged to Joshua Kushner (Jared Kushner’s brother), so we’ll have to see if Swift will be a bridesmaid or make the coveted guest list.