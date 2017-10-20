Kashmir and the Growing Role of Lashkar-e-Taiba Terror Organization

The threat of a serious military confrontation between India and Pakistan is once again very high given continued violence in Kashmir and a heightened threat of terrorist activity by Lashkar-e-Taiba and other Pakistan-based militant groups.

Since May of 2017 there have been bombings of military outpost, executions of military officers, terror attacks, killing of pilgrims, , protests, cross border shelling, and cease fire violations. Tensions have heightened between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Kashmir is divided into Pakistan Kashmir and Indian Kashmir. These two territories are separated by The Line of Control. However, In Indian Kashmir, there is a region known as the Kashmir Valley- a majority Muslim, pro Pakistan region of Indian Kashmir. And therein lies the crux of the problem.

Kashmir is a Muslim majority state. So, one might recommend that the religiously heterogeneous India should vacate the territory and give it away to Pakistan. But, it is not that simple. An independent Kashmir may not bode well for its Hindu and Buddhist populations, especially if it eventually unites with Pakistan. Also, allowing Kashmir’s independence could embolden other want-away groups within India further destabilizing the country. So what else is there outside Kashmir Independence?

Pakistani Kashmir has no grave complications. The grave complication lies in Indian Kashmir. Indian Kashmir has 3 sub-regions - Jammu, Ladakh, and Kashmir Valley. Jammu is predominantly Hindu, and Ladakh is predominantly Buddhists. But Kashmir valley is predominantly Muslim. While many Hindus and Buddhist in Jammu and Ladakh would want to be incorporated into the Indian state, many Muslims in the Kashmir valley would rather join Pakistan. And that is the snag. Perhaps, the Global community could facilitate the formalization of the Line of Control separating Pakistani Kashmir and Indian Kashmir, into a permanent border. And both countries can fully integrate its part of Kashmir. But a compromise must be made on the Kashmir Valley. The Kashmir valley could become a quasi-independent nation with UN control or a guarded neutrality similar to Switzerland. This could act as a sort of buffer state.

India would lose some territory doing this, but so would Pakistan. India and Pakistan could provide 50% of armed forced each to this new authority. For India, the advantages are that the rest of the Kashmir territory can be completely merged into India with no special status, reduction of army budget required to protect the valley, reduction of border disputes with Pakistan and improvement of its overall brand image on the global stage. For Pakistan, its leaders can claim a massive victory (given that they have got some territory out of India) and thus resume normal relationship with India. Consequently, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Kashmir valley Muslims are no longer under Indian control, but a self-determined guarded neutrality.

Territorial disputes between India and Pakistan, over Kashmir sparked two of the three major Indo-Pakistani wars in 1947 and 1965, and a limited war in 1999. Until now, both countries have maintained a fragile cease-fire that began in 2003, although they regularly exchange fire across the border- The Line of Control that separates India-Controlled Kashmir and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir. However, the current level of tensions fueled by the increase in Lashkar-e-Taiba activities in the Kashmir Valley and beyond, points to the potential of another Indo-Pakistani war. The uptick in cross-border firing along the Line of Control, with military and civilian deaths on both sides mean it is time for the global community to pay closer attention.

Lashkar-e-Taiba, which literally translates to “army of the pure,” seeks liberation of Muslims from what they consider the heavy hand of Indian rule in Kashmir. The group also wants to see Kashmir incorporated into Pakistan. More broadly, Lashkar-e-Taiba’s involvement in attacks in parts of India indicate an agenda that seeks the weakening and dismemberment of what they see as an oppressive Hindu state.

But here is why the global community must now keep closer tab on Lashkar-e-Taiba. Beyond its militant agenda, Lashkar-e-Taiba, has provided social services such as education and healthcare to many inside Pakistan and Kashmir. This has endeared the group to local citizens. By filling a critical void where the Pakistani government has proven inadequate Lashkar-e-Taiba has gained local standing, which it can now use for recruitment and fundraising. The group, over time has developed a popular support base that would make it difficult for the Pakistani government to uproot or the Indian government to cope with.

The movement of jihadi fighters and proxy groups from Afghanistan to Kashmir in connection with Lashkar-e Taiba, threatens to further increase violence along the border. If you remember, in 2008, Lashkar-e Taiba carried out a 4 day terror attack on Mumbai, India. If another Mumbai 2008–style attack, where Lashkar-e-Taiba fighters rampaged through the city for four days, killing 164 people, were carried out today by Lashkar-e- Taiba or by other Pakistani militant proxies, it could trigger a severe military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed states.