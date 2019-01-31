Talk about a royal gaffe.
Kate Beckinsale, who recently made headlines for suffering a ruptured ovarian cyst and landing in the hospital, was mistaken for another famous Kate in a photo accompanying an article about her health in USA Today.
The news outlet confused the “Underworld” actress with Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, but Beckinsale handled the incident with grace and humor and even posted about it on Instagram.
“So moved and touched by all the kind wishes I have received over the last few days and staggered by the similar and worse stories my #cysters have been sending me,” Beckinsale wrote on Instagram underneath a picture of the error.
“I am feeling much better and I hope all the other girls going through it are too. Back to resume my royal duties. William says hi,” she added.
Fans and celebrity friends loved Beckinsale’s goofy post.
“Tell Meghan I say hi!” “Modern Family” actress Sarah Hyland commented on the pic, while another follower joked, “Wow ― go into hospital with a ruptured cyst... come out as Royalty... Shame my PCOS has never done that for me. hope you are recovering xx.”
USA Today apologized and explained how the error happened in a comment posted on Beckinsale’s Instagram.
“First and foremost, we’re glad to hear you’re feeling much better. We apologize for the image associated with this story,” the news outlet said.
“It appears our system pulled the first image in the photo gallery at the bottom of the story, instead of the image of you we put in the story,” the USA Today team added. “It just so happens the lead photo in the gallery is of Duchess Kate. We regret the error and are working to make sure this does not happen again.”
Hopefully, the actress is feeling better than she was a few days ago when she posted a teary photo of herself in the hospital on social media.
“Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me,” she wrote.
Wishing the duchess ― er, actress ― a speedy recovery!