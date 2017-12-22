Kate Clinton Talks Annual LGBTQ Year End Review And More (AUDIO)

This week I talked with Kate Clinton our favorite political humorist about her annual LGBTQ year end review and chat about what 2018 may bring our LGBTQ community. This has been an extremely difficult year for our LGBTQ community especially with the Trump administration’s attempts to reverse all the progress we have achieved for civil rights in this country. First we’ve had to endure his appointments of the most homophobic, transphobic, racist, xenophobic and misogynistic candidates to fill his White House administration team and then the GOP Senate continues to approve unqualified judicial candidates. With the success of the Women’s March last January and now followed by the #metoo campaign this is a time not to become complacent but resist by voting for candidates that stand for equality and continue the positive winning momentum of Virginia and Alabama as we gear up for the midterm elections in 2018. I talked to Kate about how she has been surviving the first year of the Trump presidency and her spin on our LGBTQ issues.