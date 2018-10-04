Kate Hudson And Danny Fujikawa Welcome Baby Girl Rani Rose

“Mother’s Day” actress Kate Hudson just had her own personal mother’s day.

The 39-year-old star announced on Instagram Wednesday that she had given birth to her third child, a daughter named Rani Rose. It’s her first with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

“She’s here,” Hudson declared with a “10-2-18” signifying Rani’s Tuesday arrival.

“Everyone is doing well and happy as can be,” the “Almost Famous” actress wrote in a gallery of notes. “Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.”

Hudson said they named her Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after the baby’s late grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. “Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly,” Hudson wrote. “To name her after him is an honor.”

Danny Fujikawa is a musician and co-owner of the Lightwave Records label. Hudson’s other children have music in their blood as well.

She has a son Ryder, 14, with ex-husband and Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson, and a son Bingham, 7, with Muse lead singer Matthew Bellamy.