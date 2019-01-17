Goldie Hawn Was Warned She'd 'Fall In' When Kate Hudson Was Giving Birth

Goldie Hawn is very much a hands-on grandmother, and her enthusiasm for the role shows no boundaries.

The “Overboard” star and her daughter, Kate Hudson, shared a guest co-hosting stint on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Thursday, where they recalled ― among other things ― some humorous anecdotes from the October 2018 birth of Hudson’s daughter, Rani Rose.

“This time, I really tried to [deliver] naturally,” Hudson said. “I was induced, trying to do it naturally, and then everybody would be in the room and I’d have those crazy contractions where I’d be talking, and then all of a sudden I’d go, ‘Ooh,’ and I’d have to hunker down.”

Though Hudson ultimately opted for an epidural, one thing remained consistent from her previous births. “Mom, once again — she was right in there,” she quipped.

Hawn then launched into a surprisingly, um, detailed recreation of the subsequent events, even down to a hilarious interpretation of the doctor’s movements.

“I see the head and I’m going, ‘Oh, there’s the head!’ And then it went back,” she said. “And [the doctor] said, ‘Goldie, if you get any closer, you’re gonna fall in.’ So I took my cue. I didn’t get that much closer!”

Hawn was in for a surprise later in the episode, however, when her son, Oliver Hudson, dropped by the show. Together, the Hudson siblings shared cheekily embarrassing stories about their mother, including the time Hawn opted to take a sea plane to visit her kids at a summer camp.

Years later, however, neither Kate nor Oliver harbor any hard feelings.