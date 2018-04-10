The One Thing Kate Hudson Can't Live Without In The Morning

Do you spring out of bed, ready to start your day, or hit snooze over and over again? That Morning Person is HuffPost’s attempt to make sense of mornings by peering into the routines of others.

After making a name for herself on screen, Kate Hudson has been paving a new path in the world of health.

“I’m not and don’t pretend to be a fitness guru, but I do know how important and satisfying it is to live a mindful, healthy life,” she told HuffPost. “I’m more of a morning person than a night owl. My favorite days are the days I get to see the sun rise, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some days that I just don’t want to get out of bed, be lazy and watch the news for three hours.”

The actress said she’s a big fan of the snooze button. And on the days that she is up to see the sun rise, she tries to squeeze in a morning workout. Fitness is a big priority for Hudson, who has been carving out her place in the activewear market over the past five years. She co-founded the workout clothing brand Fabletics in 2013, which she says she hopes is a brand that also focuses on empowerment and personal happiness. The business has given her a platform to motivate women to set goals and achieve them, fitness-related or not, she said.

So how does she get it all done with such a busy life? Hudson gave us a little insight into how she spends her mornings. Take a look at her a.m. routine below.

Fabletics Kate Hudson co-founded the workout clothing brand Fabletics.

What time do you wake up?

It ranges from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Snooze button: Hit it or quit it?

Hit it! I always give myself a good 15-minute snooze.

What’s the very first thing you do when you get up?

Turn on the coffee machine! And then, back upstairs to watch “Morning Joe” recorded on my DVR.

Exercise in the morning: Yay or nay?

Yay! I find it better for me when I get it done early, so I take the kids to school and then take an hour to myself afterward for working out or meditation.

Do you listen to music when you work out? If so, what are some of your favorite songs or artists?

Music is an essential part of my workout. I love Spotify playlists because they do all the hard work for you. So depending on my mood, I just select the appropriate playlist. But, my new favorite is Justin Timberlake’s “Filthy.”

What’s your go-to breakfast?

Two soft-boiled eggs, half an avocado and different types of bacon: turkey, pork or veggie.

Coffee or tea: How do you take your stimulant of choice?

Coffee! Black and strong.

The biggest difference between your mornings before kids and now after?

I could write a novel about the difference, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.

Fill in the blank: My ideal morning consists of _________.

A rainy day, coffee in bed, “Morning Joe” on TV, both kids and dogs in bed with me and a tickle train.