Kate Hudson Shaves Her Head For Role In Sia's Secret Project

Kate Hudson has ditched her signature blond locks and joined the ranks of method actresses like Charlize Theron and Demi Moore.

The “Almost Famous” star shaved her head for an upcoming role in the film “Sister,” which is written and directed by Sia. Hudson debuted her buzzcut on the Los Angeles set Tuesday, but it is believed she cut her hair last month.

Although details of the project have been kept under wraps, “Sister” is reportedly a musical and also stars Sia’s protégé, Maddie Ziegler. Hudson’s stepdad, Kurt Russell, leaked some information in a recent interview with Harry Connick Jr.

“I don’t know if, cat out of the bag, if the deal’s not made or anything, but I think that she’s gonna do this musical that Sia is going to direct,” he said. “That sounds fantastic, so I hope that happens.”

Hudson did post a photo with Ziegler on July 12, writing, “Dance rehearsal with this bundle of excellence! 💃❤️ .”

Now we understand why she cropped half her head out of the photo ...

Just yesterday, Hudson shared another close-up photo with “Hamilton” legend Leslie Odom Jr. Could he be a part of the mystery project, as well? If so, we’ll be swinging on the chandeliers.