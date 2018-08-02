ENTERTAINMENT
08/02/2018 07:03 am ET

Kate McKinnon Reveals How She Came Up With That Creepy Rudy Giuliani Impression

All about the hands.
By Lee Moran

Kate McKinnon’s impression of Rudy Giuliani became an instant “Saturday Night Live” classic when it first aired back in May.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” the actress revealed just how she got into character as the former New York mayor (now a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team).

McKinnon said she didn’t really have the impersonation nailed down until very late in the day. The successful execution, she said, pretty much came down to watching Giuliani conduct one particular interview, during which he did something strange with his hands.

Check out the interview above and McKinnon impersonating Giuliani below:

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
