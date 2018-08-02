Kate McKinnon Reveals How She Came Up With That Creepy Rudy Giuliani Impression

Kate McKinnon’s impression of Rudy Giuliani became an instant “Saturday Night Live” classic when it first aired back in May.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” the actress revealed just how she got into character as the former New York mayor (now a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team).

McKinnon said she didn’t really have the impersonation nailed down until very late in the day. The successful execution, she said, pretty much came down to watching Giuliani conduct one particular interview, during which he did something strange with his hands.