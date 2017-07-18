During Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge’s tour of Poland on Monday, Catherine made a fun little slip that’s got the internet going wild.
According to Victoria Murphy, the Daily Mirror’s royal correspondent, Middleton joked about having baby number three.
“Kate was given a present for a newborn today and joked to William: ‘We will just have to have more babies,’” Murphy reported via Twitter.
Though Twitter users went crazy over the suggestion the royals might add another child to their adorable brood, Murphy doesn’t think that means Middleton wants another prince or princess.
“I expect she joked about it because it’s not something they’re serious about, but never say never,” the correspondent tweeted. In the meantime, we’ll just fawn over the color-coordinated outfits Prince George and Princess Charlotte wore when they arrived in Warsaw on Monday.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went child-free for their stops on the second day of their Poland tour.
On Tuesday morning, the two paid their respects at the former Nazi concentration camp Stutthof and later spoke with survivors of the camp.
Later on in the day, Prince William and Kate visited Gdansk, where they were greeted by excited crowds.
We’ll keep our eyes peeled for any more royal baby news.
