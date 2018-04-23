Mere hours after giving birth, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, made a style statement.
On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child, a baby boy, at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. The royal couple and their new bundle of joy left the hospital in the evening, marking the baby’s public debut. As expected, Catherine was glowing, wearing a bright red shift dress with a white lace collar designed by Jenny Packham.
The former Kate Middleton also wore dresses designed by Packham after the births of Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Twitter users were quick to point out that the duchess’ outfit bore some similarities to the dress worn by Princess Diana following the birth of Prince Harry. At least one Twitter user also noted that the dress may also be a nod to St. George, the patron saint of England, as April 23 is St. George’s Day. The saint is associated with the symbol of a red cross.
For everyone out there coveting her custom-made look, we searched the web to find some equally stylish options.
Check them out below:
We think Annie would definitely approve: